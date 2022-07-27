Plein Air Painters

The Plein Air Painters of Dubuque will be in Bellevue on Thursday, July 28 from 3 to 7 p.m., painting along Riverview Park. The event is being hosted by the Bellevue Arts Council.

‘Plein Air’ is a French term for ‘painting in the open air,’ an Impressionists’ tradition of painting directly from nature.  