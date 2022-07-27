The Plein Air Painters of Dubuque will be in Bellevue on Thursday, July 28 from 3 to 7 p.m., painting along Riverview Park. The event is being hosted by the Bellevue Arts Council.
‘Plein Air’ is a French term for ‘painting in the open air,’ an Impressionists’ tradition of painting directly from nature.
The Plein Air Painters of Dubuque (PPODS) is made up of more than 15 artists who began meeting one day a week in the summer of 2016 to paint in various outdoor locations. Members are local and regional artists whose goal is to promote and encourage painting directly from nature.
The group works in a variety of mediums such as acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor and in different styles. Each artist interprets the essence of a scene, its changing light and weather, etc. Sketches are sometimes used to quickly capture color notes, values and overall design. Art work is produced 95 percent on location. All work is original.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.