The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Project announces that it is looking for a Fulltime Volunteer Campground Host to work at Pleasant Creek Recreation Area this summer. Pleasant Creek Recreation Area is located along the Mississippi River just south of Bellevue, Iowa.
Hosts shall provide an average of 21 hours of volunteer service per week and may serve for the entire recreation season May 15-October 15, 2022. The volunteer selected for this position is provided a campsite with water, electric and sewer hookup. The host will be responsible for the daily tasks of greeting park visitors, informing campers of campsite registration procedures and custodial duties.
If you are interested in volunteering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers please contact Park Rangers by calling (563) 582-0881.
