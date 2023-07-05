It’s been four months since voters in the Bellevue Community School District approved a $13 million referendum to begin the process of building a new elementary building.
Since then, school district officials and school board members have been working diligently and meeting with architects to get everything in place for its eventual construction.
“Three days after the Bellevue community voted yes in March 2023, the district and its design team met to discuss the next steps. They’ve been running on all cylinders ever since,” school officials said in a press release sent out last week.
The release said that the design for the new school, which is underway, began with conversations with district staff and administrators to identify space needs for the new building. A group of district representatives – including board members – also visited recently completed elementary schools in other Iowa school districts. The design team led by OPN Architects also facilitated visioning sessions which focused on architecture style and materiality to understand the district’s aesthetic preferences in a ‘fiscally responsible approach.’
“The Bellevue CSD Board of Education and design team working directly with OPN is focused on developing a school building that will have a lasting impact on the education of our children and the Bellevue community,” said Bellevue Community School Superintendent Tom Meyer. “This is an important project for an essential need for our students and their education and individual development.”
Once the architects had a clear idea of the district’s goals for the building, they began the process of determining how the building would fit on the site while also planning for a future expansion. That included a survey of the site as well as circulation studies done by a licensed civil engineer.
Currently, the design team from OPN and several school district representatives are studying building layouts, while also working with the City of Bellevue to understand site utilities, setbacks, and circulation, as well as implications for future development, including a potential future expansion for PreK-2.
PreK through second grade will remain at the current elementary school for the immediate future where they will have much-needed additional space once the students in grades 3-5 are relocated.
Officials said while there will still be the possibility of code and infrastructure issues, fewer students in the building will relieve congestion and allow for the area’s oldest areas to be used less.
The project is currently on schedule. Construction drawings should be completed by March 2024 with construction starting soon thereafter. The intent is for the new building to be open for school on the first day of the 2025-2026 school year.
“This will be an exciting time for our community and students. Opening a new school building in our community will expand on the pride and commitment of our stakeholders to education, our students, and a progressive mindset for education,” said Meyer.
The money that will be bonded as a result of the March vote will partially fund the first phase of a five-year facility master plan. The remainder of the project will be paid for using a combination of district PPEL and SAVE funds.
Phase 2 will include renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and CTE spaces and/or other facility projects to address space needs based on enrollment, including a potential addition to the 3-5 building for PK-2.
Phase 2 will be funded using state sales tax revenues and will not affect property taxes.
The long-term plan was presented to the district in January 2023 by members of the community-based committee that worked with the district over the course of several months leading up to the proposal and vote. The plan reflected concerns shared by the community following past bond votes.
The phased approach costs less (despite current inflation) and will also lessen the impact on property taxes than previous plan, both of which also went to the voters and failed in 2018 and 2019.
