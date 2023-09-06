The Jackson County Historical Society will hold its Fall Fundraiser called Pioneer Days this weekend.
The entire grounds will be alive with activity on Sunday, September 10.
Kicking off the day will be breakfast, from 8:30 until 10:30, followed by a country church service at 11:00. On-going events for the day will include an all-day snack bar, games and crafts for the kids, with bouncy houses, and horse and wagon rides. There will be shopping galore with an old-fashioned general store and many booths with artisan-made goods.
The 2023 American Honey Princess, Allison Hager, will make appearances throughout the day, speaking about the importance of honey bees to Iowa agriculture - as Jackson County Conservation helps children make butter - including honey butter! Other speakers on the schedule will be Duane Timms, designer of vintage wallpaper; David Kendell who will present programs on the Narrow Gauge Railroad and Hurstville.
In the Penningroth Machine Shed the village smithy will be at work in the blacksmith shop, a vintage rock crusher will be in action as well as a unique early corn sheller. Check out the authentic log cabin and the variety of horse powered farm equipment. The Case Steam Engine will be running and the windmill will be pumping water.
To wrap up the day there will be an old-fashioned CAKE WALK to add to the homemade pies, jams, jellies, candies and fresh produce you will find available.
For more information contact the Jackson County Historical Society at 563-652-5020.
