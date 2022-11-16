The Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission will continue caring for the county’s cemeteries if the burials exceed state limits.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance change Nov. 1 following a public hearing on the matter. The ordinance change will become effective upon publication.
George Daugherty of the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission said the group maintains 25 cemeteries in the county, all of which have had 12 or fewer burials in the last 50 years. He said the commission is receiving requests to sell lots in those cemeteries, but this would exceed the limit of 12 burials.
Iowa state law dictates that if a cemetery exceeds 12 burials, the cemetery can still be maintained by the pioneer cemetery commission but it would no longer be classified a pioneer cemetery.
Daugherty said changing the local ordinance would permit the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission to continue maintaining cemeteries which have more than 12 burials in 50 years.
In cemeteries which have had 13-24 burials in 50 years, the commission has the potential to take over the care of a cemetery that is not being well-maintained. Supervisor Mike Steines said these would be handled on a case-by-case request.
In the second public hearing, the supervisors approved a fiscal year 2023 budget amendment to add the following expenses: $20,000 for public safety and mental health transports; $53,000 for the medical examiner and juvenile probation; $67,094 for Jackson County Zoning; and $4,167 for Employee Retirement Insurance.
In other county news:
• Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith told the supervisors she wants to change the way they put together the next county budget. Smith said the cost of paper has increased from $27 for one case of paper to $50. In light of the county’s recent innovations and efficiencies award, Smith said she is looking for more ways to streamline processes, reduce paper use, and use people’s time more efficiently.
The supervisors agreed to try to schedule two days of meetings with affected parties such as office heads to discuss budgets. Executive Assistant LuAnn Goeke explained that in past years the meetings have taken place over several weeks and that new, sometimes lengthy, reports were frequently printed after those meetings.
Smith also is asking department and agency heads to be more explicit in their budget requests. She said she “would like to see more details coming in from these departments, some justification for how they came to” the amount of money they seek.
“For me, every time they want to increase or add something to their budget, there needs to be some justification for the additional request,” said Supervisor Jack Willey. “They just can’t add it because they want it.”
• Smith reported that Tetra Tech, the company installing monitoring wells at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, will be installing a third well near the Penningroth Machine Shed where large displays are housed. Initially, only two wells were being installed.
The wells are being installed under the direction of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A hazardous chemical leaching into the soil and spreading outside the Clinton Engines property prompted the increased chemical monitoring two years ago.
Trichloroethylene (TCE) was found at the 605 E. Maple St. property in Maquoketa a few years ago and appeared to be spreading northeasterly from there, in the general direction of the fairgrounds. TCE is a common but hazardous solvent Clinton Engines used decades ago to degrease engines.
The city has been monitoring contamination levels at the site with the help of federal brownfield dollars.
• Jackson County Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik reported that the Jackson County Welcome Center has been “cleaned up as good as we could.” Furniture has been removed and unwelcome pests eliminated as the county prepares to sell the building, which is located off Highway 64 just north of Sabula.
Willey said the Island City Harbor business in Sabula has asked for possession of two signs removed from the welcome center. He suggested they could pick up the signs at the courthouse and use them for their own business. Supervisors Steines and Larry McDevitt approved suggestion.
n The supervisors approved a $600 request from the Iowa State Association of Counties for a $600 contribution to study soil compaction related to pipeline construction.
McDevitt said the survey will study absorption rates for the different soil types in Iowa; the results will set up guidelines for how long heavy equipment should stay off property after rainfall.
Willey and Steines asked how many other counties in Iowa were participating in the study but agreed with the expenditure as long as Jackson County will be surveyed and included in the results.
n The supervisors approved hiring an administrative assistant in the Zoning office. Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin said Ruth Eltrich of Maquoketa will work from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with Zoning Administrator Lori Roling. The schedule will fluctuate according to evening meetings and Roling’s daily schedule. Eltrich’s pay will start at $18 an hour.
n Chapin and Steines recently attended a meeting with county Emergency Medical Service (EMS) volunteers to talk about the work necessary to support the volunteer services. Chapin will send out a needs-assessment survey to each EMS department in the county to help determine what capacity a coordinator will be able to fill and how the position should be supervised.
At this meeting, the Board of Supervisors dissolved the Jackson County Emergency Medical Service Advisory Council. Chapin said the council was not working the way it had been intended when it was formed in 2014 and that something different can “start fresh later” if needed.
Also, Chapin has been looking at cellular service for county employees due to “disappointing coverage” in the last few months with the present carrier. She asked the supervisors to allow the sheriff’s office to switch to FirstNet, a nationwide service for first responders and public safety professionals. Chapin said the service will cost less and access to cell coverage will be better. She will continue to investigate how the cellular service provider might accommodate other departments.
