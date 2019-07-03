The tennis courts up at Cole Park see a whole lot of action in the summer months.
But it’s not people playing tennis - it’s people playing a widely popular sport called Pickleball.
In fact, according to the local pickle-ballers, there are about 25-35 regulars who play the sport, usually on Monday nights and Tuesday and Thursday mornings during the warm months of the year.
As a result of the popularity of the game, which has really taken off in Bellevue over the past five to six years, efforts have been underway to raise funds to convert the tennis courts into official pickleball courts.
It all started last fall when group of Bellevue pickle ball enthusiasts received approval from city leaders, to proceed with the project. However, with the cost being estimated at about $25,000, the local players were told they would have to come up with a way to fund the project themselves.
Therefore, an official fundraiser for the project is underway, with about $5,000 already received in donations. Pickle ball leaders like Chuck Melton and Steve Kettmann, are leading the efforts, along with students in the Bellevue BIG program, which is a 501c3 non-profit entity, that is serving as the pass-through entity for any future grants.
In a previous proposal to build entirely new pickle ball courts, the cost was estimated at about $80,000 to complete the project. With the current efforts to remake the current tennis courts into pickle ball courts, however, the cost is estimated at only $25,000. This would include equipment and lighting as well.
While grants are being applied for, donations are currently being accepted for the Pickleball project. The group will also have a booth at Cole Park during the Heritage Days celebration and will be providing lessons and demonstrations.
Essentially, pickle ball is a paddle sport which combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.
The sport is played on a court with the same dimensions as a doubles badminton court. The pickle ball net is similar to a tennis net, but is mounted two inches lower. Players swing with a hard paddle and a polymer smaller version of a wiffle ball.
Pickleball is similar to tennis, but with differences. A pickleball ball typically moves at one-third of the average speed of a tennis ball and the court is just under one-third of the total area of a tennis court.
Originally invented as a backyard pastime, pickleball is now an organized sport represented by national and international governing bodies.
Apparently the sport is growing fast and is extremely popular with Bellevue snowbirds who travel to Arizona and Florida during the winters months.
The United States Pickleball Association estimates there are more than 100,000 active pickleball players in that country.
According to the association, the game started during the summer of 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington at the home of then State Representative Joel Pritchard (who, in 1970, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for the State of Washington).
He and two of his friends, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, returned from golf and found their families bored one Saturday afternoon. They attempted to set up badminton but no one could find the shuttlecock. They improvised with a whiffle ball, lowered the badminton net, and fabricated paddles of plywood from a nearby shed.
The unusual name of the game originated with Joan Pritchard, who said it reminded her of the "Pickle Boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats."
Demonstration at Cole Park
Bellevue Pickleball players, who are trying to raise $25,000 to refurbish the tennis courts into pickleball courts at Cole Park, will be hosting a Pickleball demonstration during the July 4 festivities from 11 to 3 p.m. at Cole Park. Lessons will be taught from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The group will also hold a 50/50 raffle and have a booth set up for folks to take a gander at the new plans and to receive more information. So far, the fundraiser has netted $5,000 for the project. For more information, call Chuck Melton at 872-3233.
