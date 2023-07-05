The public is invited to come have some Pickleball fun at the Bellevue Pickleball Courts located at Cole Park. Courts are always open for anyone to play, but the organized adult hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., Mondays at 4 p.m., and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Beginner's are welcome. Balls, paddles and lessons are provided.
