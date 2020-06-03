Local members of the Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) are pleased to announce the recipients of the organization’s 2020 grants.
PBnJ grants help youth-serving organizations strengthen and grow their programs. Though unable to hold the scheduled awards ceremony due to the pandemic, grants totaling $2,500 were made to:
Bellevue Community School District — $200 for Bellevue BIG
Hospice of Jackson County — $250 for books for grieving children
Jackson County Conservation — $300 for outdoor recreation equipment
Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading — $250 for books to keep
Jackson County Fair Association — $500 for kids day educational grounds act
Maquoketa School District, Cardinal Elementary — $500 for certified professional therapy dogs
Marquette Catholic Schools — $500 for a community greenhouse
PBnJ’s mission as a youth leadership organization is to empower community members to improve the quality of life where they live through giving and leadership. Through its grantmaking process, PBnJ strives to engage and empower young people throughout the community.
“This group of students was created to teach youth about the philanthropic model. They are a junior version of the Community Foundation of Jackson County’s board,” says Mary Jo Gothard, executive director of the Community Foundation. PBnJ is made up of 26 students from all four high schools in Jackson County, and is overseen by the Community Foundation as well as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Students learn about philanthropy, grant writing, community service and how to assess community needs, while also studying Jackson County nonprofits.
