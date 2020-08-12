The Covid-19 pandemic has affected a lot of things in the world this year, including the lives of pharmacy students from Drake University.
One of those students is Robert Schroeder, son of Dennis (Bud) and Jeanette Schroeder of Bellevue.
In the sixth (and last) year of pharmacy school at Drake University, students must complete nine, 5-week rotations at different hospitals, clinics or pharmacies beginning in mid-May. There are certain experiences that must be covered throughout this last year. While these placements are usually arranged in February, the pandemic created much havoc with the Mayo Clinic and many other hospitals cancelling these in-person internships.
“Learning from our son how students were scrambling to find living arrangements at their new placements, we offered to host students,” explained Jeanette Schroeder. “It just so happens that we have three at one time.”
The pharmacy students from Drake University include Noah Fletcher, Robert Schroeder and Jason Andersen. Fletcher is now working at Mercy One in Dubuque; Schroeder is at Mercy One in Clinton; Jason Andersen is working at Hartig Drug in Asbury. Fletcher is from the St. Louis area, while Anderson hails from Minnesota.
“Because every five weeks you report somewhere else, these students cannot keep their jobs in Des Moines, noted Schroeder. “This creates a double-whammy as they are typically not earning money in their last year and have to pay graduate tuition. The end is in sight, though.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.