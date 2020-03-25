The owners of Bellevue Pharmacy have announced the business will be closed to foot traffic. Curbside pickup and home deliveries only. For more information call 872-4259, or see the ad in today’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 99%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:55:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:20:03 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Generally cloudy. High near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa’s prisons will accelerate release of approved inmates to mitigate COVID-19
- First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dubuque County Thursday, March 19
- Latest incidents from Jackson County
- Iowa 'not quite' in need of a stay-at-home order
- Iowa lawmakers brace for coronavirus impacts: I hope we are all wrong
- Church leaders put their faith in technology to serve their congregations
- Iowa COVID-19 cases jump to 68, according to IDPH
- City of Bellevue official COVID-19 response
- City To Begin Issuing Tickets
- Board asks utilities to suspend shutoffs during COVID-19 emergency
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.