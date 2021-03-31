Tristan Pfiffner of Bellevue successfully completed his Eagle project and recently earned his Eagle Merit Badge with the Key West, IA – Boy Scout Troop 69. He met before the Review Board on March 17, and this is the date of his badge.
His Eagle project was a flag memorial at Cole Park, his childhood playground and where he plays baseball. He said he wanted to find a project that would be both special to him and that would help out the community.
The project came about after the Pfiffner family contacted the City of Bellevue to see if they had any ideas. They were later contacted by Abbey Shrivseth and she said that Police Chief Bud Schroeder knew of a project that involved installing a commercial flag and flag pole at Cole Park in the baseball field.
It was a perfect project for Pfiffner, and it was funded by the Gerald and Mary Beck Family.
Pfiffner is a Senior at Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue, which he has attended since preschool.
The Pfiffner family said that they would also like to thank the Gerald and Mary Beck family, Dennis (Bud) Schroeder, the City of Bellevue, Bellevue Sand and Gravel, Darren Berthel of D & T Concrete, Inc., Jason Anderson of Anderson Masonry, Loras Weber of Weber Construction, Steines Tree Service and Jeff Burger, Scout Master.
