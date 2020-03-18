Miranda Peters, a senior at Marquette Catholic in Bellevue, was recently honored as the 2020 Class 1A recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa Girls’ High School State Basketball Tournament March 6-7 in Des Moines. The award recognizes a graduating senior student athlete who not only excels in athletics but also in the classroom and the community.
Peters was selected for the award based on her scholastic standing, leadership skills, community involvement and athletic participation.
Tim Daugherty, President at Bellevue State Bank in Bellevue, presented Peters with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice. “Iowa banks take pride in helping young Iowans finance their higher education, and I'm proud to recognize Miranda, who is an outstanding student in our community,” Daugherty said.
Peters will attend Iowa State University this fall majoring in Animal Science and plans to use her farming background and education to pursue a career in agriculture after graduation. Continuing the tradition, a Marquette Catholic student has been awarded this scholarship in 3 of the last 4 years.
For three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Award program in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student athletes in basketball, wrestling and football. The IBA has awarded more than $265,000 in scholarships since the program began.
About the Iowa Bankers Association
The Iowa Bankers Association represents Iowa banks and savings institutions. Iowa bankers are committed to the values of honesty, hard work and community service, and have been a trusted resource for Iowans for more than 100 years. Iowa banks offer FDIC insurance and lend $79.4 billion to help individuals, business owners and agriculture. More than 35,000 Iowans work at an Iowa bank, and banks support their local communities each year with more than $30 million in donations and 650,000 volunteer hours. To learn more, visit iowabankers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.