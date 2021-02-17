Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Jackson County office will be offering Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Courses, led by Extension Field Agronomists.  

Instruction courses will be offered on March 2 and March 9, both at 9 a.m.   These sessions will be held at the Jackson County Extension Office located in the basement of the Jackson County Courthouse. Final session offered will be March 31 either 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.  Pre-registration is required and there is a $20 fee to attend.  Masks are required.

For questions or to register, call the Jackson County Extension and Outreach office at 563-652-4923.