Lester Michels is on a roll. Three years ago his Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in nearly a century, and now he has another unique milestone about which to boast.
It all happened last Tuesday at Richman’s Café.
Michels and his card player friends including Dave Kilburg and Stan Daniels were celebrating Jimmy Kilburg’s birthday.
As is their tradition, whoever’s birthday it is buys breakfast for the other three and then they split up in pairs to play a game of old-fashioned Cribbage.
About 90 minutes into it, Lester Michels picked up a freshly dealt hand and saw it was a perfect hand of 29.
According to card-maker Hoyle, the odds of getting dealt a perfect hand in Cribbage are 1 in 649,740.
“I started playing cribbage with my dad Peter when I was just a kid, and I’ve never got a perfect hand until now,” said Michels, who is now 95.
While Michels had been playing Cribbage for many decades, the game goes back to the seventeenth century. It evolved from an earlier English game called "Noddy," and the man credited with inventing it is Sir John Suckling, a wealthy English poet.
Cribbage affords players both the anticipation of the luck of the deal as well as ample opportunity to exercise their skills in discarding and play.
One of the novel features of the game is that a Cribbage board is used for scoring rather than the usual pencil and paper.
The rectangular wooden board is equipped with holes that accommodate pegs. The board speeds up scoring, and in this fast-moving game, pegging greatly reduces the chances for errors in computing scores.
Two or three people can play. Or four people can play two against two as partners. But Cribbage is basically best played by two people, and the rules that follow are for that number.
The standard 52-card pack is used. The rank of the cards is King (high), Queen, Jack, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and Ace.
One of the novel features of Cribbage is that a Cribbage board is used for scoring rather than the usual pencil and paper. The rectangular wooden board is equipped with holes that accommodate pegs.
Michel’s cribbage board is shaped like a bowling pin.
The board speeds up scoring, and in this fast-moving game, pegging greatly reduces the chances for errors in computing scores.
The game has relatively few rules yet yields endless subtleties during play. Tactical play varies, depending on which cards the opponent has played, assessing how many cards in the remaining deck of forty cards will help the hand you hold, and one's position on the board. Many games are decided by just a single digit points margin, with the edge going to the experienced players who understand the odds and their position on the board.
Luck-of-the-deal and the cut plays a role in the outcome of games, but over time, experienced players will have an edge over novices.
Yet, sometimes, it just all boils down to luck.
“If I ever get a perfect hand, I’m going to quit playing,” said Dave Kilburg. “The odds of it happening again in our little group are pretty darn high.”
Maximum scores in Cribbage
• The highest score for one hand is 29: 555J in hand with the starter 5 of the same suit as the Jack (8 points for four J-5 combinations, 8 points for four 5-5-5 combinations, 12 points for pairs of 5s and one for his nob).
• The second highest score is 28 (hand and starter together comprise any ten-point card plus all four 5s, apart from the 29-point hand above).
• The third highest score is 24 (A7777, 33339, 36666, 44447, 44556, 44566, 45566, 67788 or 77889).
• The highest score as a dealer from the hand and crib is 53. The starter must be a 5, the hand must be J555, with the Jack suit matching the starter (score 29), and the crib must be 4466 (score 24), or vice versa.
• The highest number of points possible (excluding pegging points) in one round is 77. The dealer must score 53, the opponent must then have the other 4466 making another 24 point hand for a total of 77.
• The highest number of points from a hand that has a potential to be a "19 hand" is 15. It is a crib hand of one suit, 46J and another ten card, with a 5 of that suit cut up. The points are 15 for 6, a run for 9, nobs for 10, and a flush for 15. Any of the following cards in an unlike suit yields a "19 hand"; 2,3,7,8,and an unpaired ten card.
• The most points that can be pegged by playing one card is 15, by completing a double pair royal on the last card and making the count 15: 12 for double pair royal, 2 for the 15, and 1 for the last card. This can happen in two ways in a two-player game. The non-dealer must have two ten-value cards and two 2s, and the dealer must have one ten-value card and 722, in which case the play must go: 10-10-10-go; 7-2-2-2-2. For example.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.