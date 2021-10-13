The PEO Chapter of Bellevue is conducting its Evergreen Fundraiser, selling wreaths and other holiday items to raise funds for scholarships. Those interested in orders should contact Janell Daugherty at 563-495-2408 or Sue Williams at 563-343-1392 prior to Friday, Nov. 5.
Bellevue, IA
Today
Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
