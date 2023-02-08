The Message is Love

The Message is Love by Penny Blue North of Bellevue is currently available at The Bookworm in Bellevue and River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque

If all hope is lost, where do you turn?  At the lowest point of her life, Penny Blue North of Bellevue decided to give up.

She gave up trying to control all the circumstances of her life, to do everything with perfection, to stave off pain, entropy, and death.  