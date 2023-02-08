If all hope is lost, where do you turn? At the lowest point of her life, Penny Blue North of Bellevue decided to give up.
She gave up trying to control all the circumstances of her life, to do everything with perfection, to stave off pain, entropy, and death.
Without a deity or mythology to count on, she spread her plea to the wider universe, “Send me a message. I don’t care what or how.”
She didn’t do it because she wanted to be saved, but because there was literally nothing left to do. She awoke in the middle of the night, sitting straight up in bed, with these words before her: The message is love.
Everything changed after that, and this book is the message. The lessons within are simple and obvious. They also can be the most difficult things we do. Maybe there’s something for your soul in this book, too.
“The world can use a lot of love these days,” commented an early reader. “Most everyone goes through unbearable pain at some point in life and it’s amazing what a little bit of goodwill, compassion, caring, sympathy, and love can do for one’s soul. The Message is Love brings all of that.”
From another reader: “This book is the spilling of a soul on the threshold of something big. The author hasn’t crossed it yet, but the door is open and we are invited to take the first step with her.”
From the Foreword: Penny Blue North’s The Message is Love is a beautiful weaving of words from an enlightened point of view. Her writing is heartfelt and offers comfort like a hot chocolate on a cold night. Only from a place of pain can one find beauty in what someone perceives as difficulty. The Message is Love is so important when unsure, confused or when suffering, as it sincerely comes from a place of being raw and untempered to a place of wholeness. If you want to search for your own truth and find a way to surrender to what is, rather than what should be, then let this book be your guide. Surrender isn’t throwing in the towel and saying, “I give up.”
Surrender is allowing what is to be evident to yourself without judgement. In doing so, Penny teaches the reader how to create their own best life and how to change the patterns they no longer want to see.
The Message is Love is currently available at The Bookworm in Bellevue, River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque, and on line at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
Readings are being planned for spring and summer at The Bookworm and River Lights.
Penny Blue North is an author, songwriter, poet, playwright, and creator. She has composed more than a thousand songs, and authored the novel Fic-tio-nary, the musical Diva(s)!, several children’s books, and numerous nonfiction works. She also invented the board games The Most and Don’t Miss the Bus! Penny earned a BSGS in English from Northwestern University and an MFA in Creative Writing from National University. For more information, go to pennybluenorth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.