A 74-year-old Maquoketa man died Tuesday afternoon as a result of injuries he received after being hit by a truck that morning.
James Lee Arterberry was walking west in the south crosswalk between Pure Salon and Make a Splash when he was hit by an oncoming truck at about 9 a.m. June 23, according to the accident report.
The driver of the truck, Dane Paul Durkop, 15, of Lost Nation, was cited for violation of instruction permit limitations and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the intersection. Per Iowa law, 15-year-old drivers must have an instruction permit to drive a motor vehicle and an adult age 21 or older with a valid driver’s license must be in the vehicle with them.
Durkop was stopped at the Main/Platt intersection preparing to turn left onto South Main Street and waiting for eastbound traffic to clear the intersection, according to the accident report. Durkop turned left and hit Arterberry, who was in the crosswalk, according to the report.
Jackson County Regional Health Center Ambulance transported Arterberry to the hospital, where he was flown by air care to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and died at about 5:30 that afternoon, according to family members.
