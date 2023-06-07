Maquoketa’s Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre has awarded this year’s $500.00 performing arts scholarship to Ella Tracy, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue, Iowa.
She is the daughter of Mathew and Marcine Tracy and will be attending Loras College this fall to pursue degrees in nursing and theatre arts.
The scholarship was open to all high school seniors attending Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Maquoketa, Midland and Northeast school districts.
Peace Pipe Players established this scholarship in 2009 to recognize student involvement in the performing arts.
The organization intends to offer the scholarship annually. It is funded solely by donations.
Anyone wishing to contribute may send their donation to Peace Pipe Players, PO Box 1255, Maquoketa, IA 52060. Peace Pipe Players is a 501c3 corporation and contributions are tax deductable.
