Maquoketa’s Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre has awarded this year’s $500 performing arts scholarship to Daniel Koos, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue, Iowa. He is the son of Randy and Julie Koos, and will be attending St. Ambrose University this fall.
The scholarship was open to all high school seniors attending, Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Maquoketa, Midland and Northeast school districts.
This is the eleventh year for the award and the group intends to offer the scholarship annually. It is funded solely by donations. Anyone wishing to contribute may send their contribution to Peace Pipe Players, P.O. Box 1255, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
