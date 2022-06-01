Local teen members of the Philanthropy Board in Jackson County (PBnJ) are pleased to announce the recipients of group’s 2022 grants. PBnJ grants help youth-serving organizations strengthen and grow their programs.
Students awarded $2,000 in grants to:
• Bellevue Community School District — $100
Project: Bellevue BIG
• Bellevue Economic & Tourism Association — $400
Project: Butterfly garden
• Easton Valley School District — $500
Project: Guest speaker Aaron Thomas
• Hospice of Jackson County — $500
Project: A Gift of Stories program
• Marquette Catholic Schools — $500
Project: Competency-based education pathways program
PBnJ’s mission is to empower youth to improve the quality of life where they live through giving and leadership. Through its grantmaking process, PBnJ engages and empowers young people throughout the community, such as Easton Valley High School junior Molly Matthiesen.
“I’ve learned there’s a lot more going on in our communities than what we’re aware of,” she says. A large part of her PBnJ experience has been about the dynamics of working on a team to make decisions.
PBnJ is made up of 25 students from all five high schools in Jackson County, and is overseen by the Community Foundation of Jackson County as well as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Students learn about philanthropy, grant writing, community service and how to assess community needs, while also studying Jackson County nonprofits. Students in grades 10-12 are welcome to apply to join PBnJ by contacting their school counselors in the fall.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/cfjc.
