PBnJ will award $2,500 to strengthen and grow the programs of youth-serving nonprofit organizations in the county. The applications and guidelines are available online at dbqfoundation.org/CFJC. The application deadline is Jan. 31.
Recipients in 2021 included:
• Bellevue Community School District - $250
Bellevue All Sports Program
• Bellevue Community School District - $500
Lifejacket Loaner Program
• Bellevue Iowa Youth Soccer - $250
Safety Precautions and Engagement
• Child Development, Inc. - $491.93
Fill the Shed
• Friends of Jackson County Conservation - $250
Kayaks for Paddling Programs
• Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading - $500
Books to Go With Beds
• Maquoketa Area Family YMCA - $250
Swimming Lesson Tuition
To learn more about PBnJ, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC or contact Lori Loch at lori@dbqfoundation.org.
About CFJC
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation. org/CFJC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.