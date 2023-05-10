About half of the money Jackson County paid in bills last week covered a bond payment for the jail, Supervisor Mike Steines noted.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the payment of claims in the amount of $774,840.31.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said these claims included $207,153.68 as the project cost for the new law enforcement center under construction on Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. Of this amount, Smith said $174,158.80 was paid with America Rescue Plan Act funds the county received due to COVID.
After his routine inspection of the Jackson County Jail, Delbert Longley visited the supervisors. Longley is the chief jail inspector for the Iowa Department of Corrections and issued multiple failed jail inspections for the county in the past. That’s what sparked construction of the new facility.
Longley said he appreciated that the county is “addressing your problems and we are looking forward to getting a new facility for you. It was much needed, and it will serve you well.”
Longley explained the process for a courtesy walk-through shortly before the jail is completed and the final inspection. If the new facility passes final inspection, he will send a formal letter of authorization to the county to use the new jail.
In other new construction talks, the project cost for March for the 4-H outreach center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds amounted to $49,266.97.
“We hope progress continues,” Steines said while the supervisors paid the bills.
In other county news:
• Treasurer Beth Gerlach presented a resolution for abatement of $4,417 in mobile home taxes. She said she has had new mobile home park owners tell her they have mobile homes on their tax rolls which are no longer located in the park. After verifying that the mobile home is not in the park, the park owner can request the tax on the mobile home be removed from their statement.
Under Iowa Code, mobile home park owners are required to submit a list of mobile homes located in their park on May 1 each year. Gerlach said this has not always been done. She asked for this resolution to “clean up the books,” and said new mobile home park owners in the area have been better at keeping her office updated.
“I am keeping a closer eye on the mobile home tax roll in an effort to clear them up,” Gerlach told the supervisors.
The supervisors approved the mobile home tax abatements. All three supervisors agreed there should be a better way of keeping track of mobile homes so this kind of situation is not repeated.
• Jackson County Veterans Affairs Director Tony Sheckles introduced his administrative assistant Brianna Kirk to the Board of Supervisors. Sheckles is leaving his position and the Veterans Commission voted to promote Kirk to be director of the department starting June 1.
Sheckles said he expects a smooth transition because of Kirk’s experience and he suggested that there might be less turnover in the office if someone younger and more likely to stay in the community fills the position, “instead of some old guy like me who is looking for something easier to do,” he said, laughing.
Sheckles reported that in March, 377 Jackson County families had received $642,000 in compensation and pensions from Veterans Affairs. This is about $95,000 more than last March.
• The supervisors approved an Iowa Department of Transportation Roadway Maintenance Agreement for winter road maintenance through the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The state of Iowa pays $2,205 to Jackson County each year to clear snow off the state portion of the road through the park. Mike Clausing, assistant to the Jackson County engineer, said this is an annual agreement which works well because county trucks must go through the park anyway to clear county roads on both sides of the park.
Clausing reported to the board that Jackson County Secondary Roads crews are training with their new road equipment. This is in preparation for creating crowns on the roads to get the water off the roads. Jackson County is planning to work on 10 miles of roads in each of the 10 road districts this summer and continue each year.
Board member Don Schwenker asked Clausing if anything preventive is done on roads in the eastern part of the county near the flooding Mississippi River. Clausing said there was one road closed already and more will be closed when water goes over them.
Steines reminded Clausing keep track of time and energy spent on flood control efforts, time which might be eligible for compensation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the flooding is over.
• Supervisors set May 16 at 10 a.m. as the date for a public hearing on Ordinance No. 313. Zoning Administrator Lori Roling asked that the hearing be set for the purpose of a rezoning request by the new owners of the former Jackson County Welcome Center near Sabula.
DHK Real Estate Investments LLC, wants to re-zone the property from C-1 to A-1, which would better allow the short-term rental of the building, along with spaces for two campers.
• Mary Ann Kunde, clerk of Richland Township, asked the supervisors for help with pocket gophers in Cottonville Cemetery. Something is “digging up the whole cemetery, leaving large piles of dirt, and ruining the grass in the cemetery” and there is not enough money in the cemetery funds to pay for a solution, Kunde said.
Steines offered to find someone who might be able to provide some trapping services.
• The supervisors approved a residential driveway permit for Patrick Zeimet in Fairfield Township.
