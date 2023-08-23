Committee members of the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park are sponsoring a Veterans Day Paver Sale now through Aug. 31.
It is an opportunity to order, or receive information about, memorial pavers to be placed in the Memorial Wall before Veterans Day at the Jackson County Veteran’s Memorial Park, 116 E. Jefferson St. in Maquoketa.
Pavers range in size from 4 inches by 8 inches to 12 inches by 12 inches and cost between $50 and $160, depending on size and artwork choices.
If ordering, you will need to pay by cash or check and have your veteran’s information that you want engraved on the paver, including, but not limited to, name, rank, birth/death dates, dates served, and any other information you may want added.
Order a paver by phone by calling Steve Lucke at (563) 542-3448 or call him to schedule an appointment.
Order by Aug. 31 to ensure the paver will be installed by Veterans Day 2023.
