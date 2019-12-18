During the last year, Iowa averaged 42.58 inches of precipitation, 7.31 inches above the statewide 30-year climatological normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
This annual “Water Year” period covers Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.
“Average rainfall in Iowa was more than two inches above normal, making the past 18 months the wettest on record for the state. This has resulted in plenty of soil moisture and shallow groundwater heading into the winter months,” said Tim Hall, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ coordinator of hydrology resources.
Temperatures averaged 46.6 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal. This was the seventh wettest and 45th warmest Water Year in 147 years of Iowa observational records.
In the previous 24 months, Iowa’s precipitation was more than 20 inches above normal, making the last two years the third wettest on record. Temperatures have been near normal.
