Simpson College announced the names of local students who made the President's List for the 2019 Fall semester, as well as recent graduates.
Alli Parker of Bellevue, a graduate of Bellevue High School made the President's List by achieving a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Parker also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in English during the December Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 14 in Indianola.
Parker joins a worldwide network of more than 22,000 living alumni.
