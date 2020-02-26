Simpson College announced the names of local students who made the President's List for the 2019 Fall semester, as well as recent graduates.

Alli Parker of Bellevue, a graduate of Bellevue High School made the President's List by achieving a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Parker also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in English during the December Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 14 in Indianola.

Parker joins a worldwide network of more than 22,000 living alumni.

