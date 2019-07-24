A special fundraiser ‘Simply for the Parkers,’ will be conducted Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Off Shore Bar and Grill in Bellevue. A meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a live auction beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The event will benefit the Parker family who recently lost their father, Jim Parker, who died unexpectedly as a result of injuries sustained in a recent car accident. He and his wife Misty have five children, and the fundraiser will help the family with funeral expenses, medical expenses and other unforeseen life expenses.
Along with a raffle for a 55-inch flat screen TV, there will be a live auction, silent auction, T-shirts, koozies and “Jammin for Jimmy P” bracelet sales. There will also be kids activities available.
Some of the highlighted live auction items include four tickets to see JoJo Siwa, along with a meet and greet in Cedar Rapids on August 25, a two-night stay at Brush Creek, 10 tickets to a Queen Tribute band with transportation, pellet smoker, hand-crafted wooden bench, homemade cookies and cheesecakes, Cubs bean bag game, metal USA flag, wine tasting for 10 people, brewery tour for six people, a Cubs table and four chairs (table top made of bottle caps), one pizza a month for one year, Farrell’s 10 week challenge, four tickets to Kansas City Royals game, a pontoon ride with ribeye meal, burgers, brats and keg beer (for 50 people), Iowa Hawkeye basketball tickets, tailgate party to Iowa versus Purdue football game, golf outings and hotel stays.
There are numerous baskets, certificates and smaller items for the silent auction.
There will also be a unique bracelet sale. The purchase of a bracelet will allow admission into the “Jammin’ for Jimmy P” live music session to be held on September 21. Local musicians will come together to supply entertainment for the evening. A light meal will be provided along with dancing, fun, Jimmy P stories and a final toast to Jim.
If you would like to volunteer or donate, or buy a raffle ticket, T-shirt or bracelet, you contact Paula Herrig, Heather Sieverding or Tina Sieverding.
Organizers of the event want to extend their appreciation to Bellevue and the surrounding communities for all of their support.
