The Bellevue Community Club will host a spring clean-up day event at Cole Park on Saturday, April 24 beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are invited to take part in the effort and enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the Community Club.
Folks can participate in the clean up for as long as they want, but are asked to bring along a rake and a pair of gloves and a shovel.
The volunteers will be cleaning up Ensign Park and Piggy Park as well, but are asked to meet first at Cole Park. In case of rain, the clean-up will take place on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet a Cole Park.
