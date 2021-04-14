The Bellevue Community Club will host a spring clean-up day event at Cole Park on Saturday, April 24 beginning at 9 a.m. Volunteers are invited to take part in the effort and enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the Community Club. Folks can participate in the clean up for as long as they want, but are asked to bring along a rake and a pair of gloves. The volunteers will be cleaning up Ensign Park and Piggy Park as well, but are asked to meet first at Cole Park.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
