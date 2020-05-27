Archbishop Michael O. Jackels of Dubuque has announced the date for the reopening of parishes throughout the 30 northeastern counties in Iowa.
In a written message, he states, "I am happy to announce that starting 30-31 May 2020, Pentecost Sunday, the parishes in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are able to gather for outreach to the poor, for faith formation programs, and for the public celebration of Mass and Sacraments - Thanks be to God!"
Jackels also made clear that those who are "sick, or frail due to advanced age, or have an underlying medical condition, or nervous about getting COVID-19, shouldn’t be gathering together for any reason ... everyone will still remain dispensed from the law to participate in Mass on Sundays and holy days, until further notice, probably when a vaccine is available.
