A special 3-night parish mission, “The Holy Spirit, God’s Healing Fire” will take place Sunday through Tuesday, March 26-28 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with services each evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Fr. Scott Bullock, Fr. Ben Valentine and Fr. Michael McAndrew will lead the services March 26; Fr. Martin Coolidge and Fr. Robert Gross will lead the service on March 27; and Fr. Andy Upah and Fr. Andrew Marr will lead the service on March 28.
