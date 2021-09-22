St. Joseph Church in Preston will be hosting its 34th annual Parish Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, with serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day starts with Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a Kalmes Chicken and Ham Dinner and live music by the Children of St. Joe’s Parish and “Momma J.”  Quilt raffles, bingo games, bake sale, childrens games, ice cream, basket auction, car show and cake walk are all part of the festival.