When Jack Willey was in high school and decided to run for Student Council, he asked good friend and classmate Doug Melvold for help with his campaign. Apparently the two made a pretty good combination because Willey beat out at least one opponent.
Years later, the two men remain close friends. Melvold agreed to chauffeur Willey during Willey’s ride through Maquoketa as the Jackson County Fair Parade grand marshal July 25.
Willey grew up in Maquoketa across the street from a city park, surrounded by houses with other children. The park was filled with activities, and each summer the fair parade passed by and the neighborhood children enjoyed the excitement of the event, he recalled.
Fast forward through a lifetime of grown-up activities, and Willey will see the community from a different angle. He will see the faces of the county residents he has served for most of his life as a Jackson County supervisor.
Judy Tonderum, a member of the Jackson County Fair Board, said the board seeks a grand marshal who is “out and about, doing good things in the community, not just in Maquoketa but the whole county.” While there is a list of people who qualify for the honor, each year the board picks just one such person or group.
Willey spent his entire professional career as a hair stylist. He and his wife Marilyn owned Jack & Associates, opening the hair salon in the late 1960s. Willey served as state president of the Hairdressers’ Association and edited their newsletter for six years.
Willey graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1965, then Stewart School of Hair Styles in Davenport in 1966. His first professional job was Dubuque, then he was asked to open a salon in Maquoketa – Mr. Jacques. He opened that salon on the second floor above what was Pastime Theater on South Main Street.
He opened Jack & Associates on Nov. 6, 1968. The couple officially sold the salon in 2018.
The couple raised three children and are enjoying their nine grandchildren who live in Eastern Iowa and Florida.
For 31 years, Willey also served as a member of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, serving on numerous additional local, state, and regional committees over the years.
Willey said he is perhaps most proud of the work he has done in the field of mental health and “how far society has come in being able to provide all sorts of services to all ages.” Willey said that having a family member with mental health issues years ago instilled in him the longing for a better solution.
When presented with his first opportunity to serve on the statewide Mental Health Disability Council, he readily agreed. He was ultimately appointed by four governors — two Democrat and two Republican — to serve on councils working on mental health solutions in the state of Iowa.
His most recent appointment was this summer when Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Willey to be a member of the brand-new Iowa Health and Human Services Council.
Even after selling his hair salon and stepping down from his weekly duties as a county supervisor, Jack’s lifestyle is hardly that of a retired person. Among other activities, he remains active in the Maquoketa Rotary Club and is president of the Jackson County Historical Society Board of Directors. Bonnie Mitchell, curator of the museum, is keeping him “pretty busy,” he said.
At one point in his youth, Willey said he wanted to become a government or history teacher. Instead of a classroom, he has led by example through his work and community involvement.
“I have never regretted staying in Maquoketa,” Willey said. “I love Jackson County. When they picked ‘Simply Beautiful’ as our theme, I agree. It is simply beautiful here. We have problems, but we also have a lot of people who are willing to help.”
