People have been affected in multiple ways by the Covid-19 pandemic – emotionally, financially and in many other ways during the past year.
While most held their heads high and toughed on through it, others have felt pain, anxiety and loss. In these times, it certainly helps to express oneself through an outlet.
That outlet for Bellevue’s Dave Eischeid would be painting.
The retired Bellevue art instructor and founder of the Bellevue Arts Council was recently part of a hanging art exhibit at the Dubuque Museum of Art, which asked local artists to paint a self-portrait that portrayed their own personal reaction to the pandemic.
Eischeid set out immediately to work on his oil painting, which was one of 50 pieces in the unique exhibit.
The interpretation of his painting called “Finding My Roots,” – as can be seen above, can be interpreted in different ways by different people.
According to the artist himself, however, it was a reflection of how the pandemic left him in isolation and missing the social aspect of the Bellevue community.
“The painting depicts the artistic juice being drawn out of me, back into nature,” said Eischeid. “If you notice that there is also a figure and face in the upper right-hand corner, which reflects the (loss of ) innocence of humanity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.