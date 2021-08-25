Take in the beautiful views of the Mississippi River, wooded limestone bluffs, and the town of Bellevue, meaning "beautiful view" for good reason, on September 2, as we paddle the Mississippi River from Spruce Creek Park to Pleasant Creek Recreation Area.
Participants will have the opportunity to go through Lock & Dam 12 as we paddle downstream and learn more about the lock and dam system along the Mississippi as well as the wildlife that call it home.
The day will begin at Spruce Creek Park, located 2 miles north of Bellevue, Iowa, at 9:30 a.m.. Shuttling and canoes/kayaks are available.
For more information, contact Jessica Wagner with Jackson County Conservation, (563) 652-3783, jess@jacksonccb. com.
The Jackson County part of the tour is part of a bigger week-long exersion on the river. The complete schedule is:
Monday, August 30 in Allamakee County from New Albin to Lansing
Tuesday, August 31 in Clayton County from Guttenberg to the mouth of the Turkey River ~7 miles
Wednesday, Sept. 1 in Dubuque County from AY McDonald Park to Massey Marina ~8.5 miles
Thursday, Sept. 2 in Jackson County from Spruce Creek to Pleasant Creek ~7 miles
