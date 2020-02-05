Participants in the 2020 Great River Rumble, an annual paddle adventure that includes both canoers and kayakers, will begin this year’s trip in Dubuque and will proceed down the Mississippi River to their final destination at Le Claire. This year’s weeklong trip will run from Saturday, July 25 through Saturday, August 1, 2020 and is expected to attract nearly 200 people from across the nation.
Experienced paddlers are invited to join the trip, which includes camping by the river. With a truck to haul gear from one campsite to the next, paddlers carry only what they need for the day, such as lunch, water and sunscreen.
The group will meet in Le Claire, Iowa on Saturday, July 25, to load boats and gear, then travel to Mud Lake Park (north side of Dubuque) by chartered bus. Canoes and kayaks will be transported on a truck and trailer provided by Wenonah Canoe of Winona, Minnesota, the major sponsor of the trip.
Overnight stops are planned for Mud Lake Park, Massey Marina, Bellevue, Savanna, Thomson Causeway Recreation Area, Clinton, Rock Creek County Park and Le Claire.
Midwest River Expeditions, a nonprofit group, produces the Great River Rumble. Since 1995, the annual event has explored the upper Mississippi River and its tributaries each summer and is organized by volunteer paddlers.
Cost is $150 per person for the week or $30 per day. The weekly fee includes all camping fees, a souvenir shirt and the farewell banquet at the end of the trip. Rumble itineraries, photos, and other information is available at www.riverrumble.org. A printed brochure and registration form can be obtained by sending a request with name and address to Great River Rumble, P.O. Box 3408, Dubuque, IA 52004. Event information can also be found on the group’s website, www.riverrumble.org and on their Great River Rumble Facebook page.
The Rumble is a celebration of outdoor opportunities and provides a chance to paddle in a safe, fun, and organized vacation atmosphere with people who enjoy exploring new rivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.