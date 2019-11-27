Prepare yourself to laugh, cry, salute, and sing along with patriotism and holiday cheer.
The Ozark Jubilee presents “A Branson Country Christmas,” including a special tribute to veterans, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Beer and wine and concessions will be available.
Direct from Branson, the Ozark Jubilee features an all-star cast of Branson’s top entertainers. “A Branson Country Christmas” salutes the music of the legends of country music in the first half of the show as well as a tribute to veterans, thanking them for their service.
The entire second half of the show is a variety of Christmas music, from traditional standards folks will remember such as “Silent Night,” “White Christmas” and many more to some more contemporary Christmas selections.
The Jubilee also features Branson’s funniest comedian and world class fiddler Doofus Doolittle. Doof will have the audience rolling in the aisles with his unique brand of humor and captivate them with some of the best fiddle and world class violin music. Doofus has an all-new line up of jokes and hilarious routines this year not to miss. Doofus will salute comedians such as Archie Campbell, String Bean, Minnie Pearl and many more.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Tickets are available at Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
