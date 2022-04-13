Direct from Branson, the Ozark Jubilee presents “Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” in Maquoketa next week.
The variety show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Concessions will be available, including beer and wine sales, during the two-hour show.
If you like country music and clean family entertainment, bring your friends to see the Ozark Jubliee.
The all-star cast of the Jubilee will perform the music of the great stars of the Grand Ole Opry, including hits from Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Ray Price, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride, Porter Waggoner, and many more.
This year the Jubilee features Australian sensation Jennifer Simmons. She has traveled around the world and performed with many of the Opry stars.
The new male vocalist for the Jubilee is Doug Driesel. His voice carries five octave ranges.
The Jubilee also features Branson funnyman and world-class fiddler Doofus Doolittle. He’s a champion fiddle player and world-class violinist who has performed with many of the legends and will share stories from his experiences with such artists as Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, Ray Price, Bill Anderson, Porter Waggoner, and more.
All tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Purchase tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center stopping by or calling (563) 652-9815 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also for sale at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
