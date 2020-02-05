owl

Join a naturalist for an owl prowl on Friday, February 7 at Bellevue State Park.

Hooting for a good time? Join a naturalist for an owl prowl on Friday, February 7 at Bellevue State Park.  Meet at the nature center at the Nelson Unit at 6 p.m. to hear a short presentation about Iowa’s owls. We will then head outdoors to walk the trails and call the owls. Dress for the weather and be prepared to walk up to a half mile. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at (563) 652-3783.