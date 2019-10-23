Larry Michels and Willy Felderman along with their wives, Joyce and Donna, traveled to Columbus, Ohio on August 5-7, 2019. The men played in the over 80 “World Championships” in slow pitch softball, with a Kansas City team called the “Antiques.” There were ten teams there over 80 years old, and two teams over 85. Their record was 2-4 over the three days, but they all had a great time
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:07:54 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.