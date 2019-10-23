Larry and Willy

Larry Michels and Willy Felderman along with their wives, Joyce and Donna, traveled to Columbus, Ohio on August 5-7, 2019. The men played in the over 80 “World Championships” in slow pitch softball, with a Kansas City team called the “Antiques.” There were ten teams there over 80 years old, and two teams over 85. Their record was 2-4 over the three days, but they all had a great time