Last Tuesday night’s winter storm dumped a foot of snow on Bellevue and the surrounding area last week.
The storm officially deposited 7.4 inches on Dubuque, as Lock and Dam No. 11 reported 7 inches. Other area snowfall totals ranged from 4 inches in Elkader, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., to 11.5 inches in the area of Maquoketa, Iowa, and 12 inches at Bellevue (Iowa) Lock and Dam No. 12.
Jackson County Engineer David Dryer said plow crews dealt with 10 or more inches of snow during the course of the storm.
Another round of snow and ice arrived last Friday, Jan. 1. The New Year’s Day storm resulted in an additional 1.5 inches of snow, along with ice preceding it.
