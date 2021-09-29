A ribbon and pin found on EBay were a mystery to the seller in another state, but when Bellevue’s Allen Ernst saw it, he bid on them immediately and wound up with a whole set.
Among the half-dozen ribbons touting ‘Bellevue Homecoming 1913’ and ‘River Front Park’ was an old ribbon emblazoned with “Red Top 1909.”
The Red Top, as many local citizens know, is the name of the racing boat engines that were once built here over 100 years ago by a man named Joseph Brandt. A large part of that collection is now also featured at the National Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque.
Jan Brinker, a first cousin to the late William Brandt (grandson of famous boat builder Joseph Brandt), donated the contents of the former Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works building, which still stands at 307 South Second Street to the museum several years ago.
It was the location where some of the first racing boat engines in the country were built, and the location where the famous recording-breaking Red Top – which was the toast of racing boat enthusiasts from St. Louis to St. Paul in the early 1900s.
In addition, the shop made customized leisure boats for the wealthy.
Inside the building were metal lathes, drills, saws and other strange mechanical wonders that once shaped hundreds of marine engines that powered record-setting racers – as well as small fishing boats which worked the Louisiana bayous.
The old pine floors at the shop clearly show the indentations where workers once stood at the machines for hours, shaping metal and motor parts by hand.
It is estimated that the Bellevue machine shop turned out about 3,500 inboard engines starting around 1900 – just a few years after Joseph Brandt started out as an apprentice machinist in Dubuque, then moved to Bellevue to start his own business.
Most of the engines produced here were one-cylinder models, which were extremely popular with fisherman up and down the Mississippi River.
But perhaps more historically significant were the 8-cyclinder racing engines built at Bellevue’s Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works, which were created by Brandt for wealthy businessmen, including Bellevue sawmill owner W.E. Hughley, who piloted the Red Top and Red Top II into the record books with a speed of 36 miles per hour.
According to an article in the Bellevue Leader from June 30, 1908, Bellevue residents came to watch from the river bank as the Red Top embarked on her maiden time trial on the Mississippi.
“Her four vertical exhaust stacks barked as Art Ellinghouse and W.E. Hughey idled her out into the channel,” the article read.
Although thousands of boats, including the Red Top, were built here, the crowning glory for Brandt was a launch named “The Comet,” which held the world speed record in its class in 1912.
It earned the honor by traveling at a pace of 37 miles per hour along the Mississippi. The Brandt engine creation consisted of six cylinders and 350 horsepower.
The last of the Red Top series, the Red Top IV, was powered by an 8-cylinder motor and reached speeds of 50 miles per hour.
The late Darby Brandt, William Brandt’s father and son of legendary marine engine builder Joe Brandt, was quoted in a 1976 Bellevue Herald-Leader article, reflecting on his father’s accomplishments.
“Dad didn’t own these, boats, he just built them,” said Darby, who explained that only “The Comet” was owned by a local man, Joseph Kelso, an early Bellevue Banker.
For nearly 40 years, Brandt and Iowa Marine and Launch Works in Bellevue built boats and motors that came to be known throughout the nation for their fine quality. But it 1930, the outboard motor was invented and the local business suffered greatly from the new and less expensive competition.
Joe Brandt continued operating the business for many years after 1930, doing mostly repair work. He died in 1947 at the age of 76. His son Darby carried on the business with son William for awhile, keeping the machinery running and things in order.
Today, the old limestone workshop remains as sort of a monument to the Brandt family’s boat-building heritage.
“It’s too bad we couldn’t keep the whole thing intact – there’s a lot of important history here at this old Bellevue Shop,” concluded Rieckens. “Hopefully it will be remembered.”
Bellevue is still home to a boat manufacturer. Clark Boats on West State Street designs custom boats for all kinds of agencies, like the Iowa DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
