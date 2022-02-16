Spring is right around the corner but it still feels so far away. On Sunday, February 27, River Ridge Brewery of Bellevue and Jackson County Conservation will be celebrating the beginning of spring at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area Pavilion, 1215 East Summit St. Maquoketa.
From noon to 4 p.m. folks are invited to come out to Prairie Creek Recreation Area. There will be orienteering, navigating with a compass, maple tapping, socializing, and beer.
Come dressed for the weather. For more information, email tony@jacksonccb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.