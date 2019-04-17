The Jackson County Board of Supervisors on a split vote April 2 passed the first reading of an ordinance that could limit future alcohol sales within 500 feet of school property. The ordinance must pass at least one more reading before it could go into effect.
The proposal wouldn’t affect any businesses in Jackson County now. It only applies to rural areas outside city limits, where there aren’t any bars close to school property.
Any current businesses would have been grandfathered in, anyway. If a school moved next to a bar, it would still be grandfathered in, according to the proposed ordinance.
Restaurants that make more than half of their money from food also are unaffected by the proposed ordinance.
The proposal would allow county supervisors to issue an alcohol license close to a school if the license holder could “provide compelling proof” that the business was “in the public interest.”
“You would have the authority to decide whether to grant an exception to the ordinance,” said county attorney Sara Davenport.
The supervisors already approve all alcohol licenses, including transfers of licenses. “It has no bearing on Jackson County at all,” said Supervisor Larry McDevitt.
Supervisor Mike Steines, however, worries that limiting alcohol licenses within 500 feet of a school could place an undue burden on a bar owner who wants to sell a business in the future.
“I just cannot foresee taking the livelihood of somebody who’s built their business for 30 years,” he said. “It’s a financial burden to somebody who can’t pass their license on.”
Steines represents Bellevue, where at least three liquor license holders are within 500 feet of school property: the Knights of Columbus, Second Street Station and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Other businesses appear to be just outside the 500-foot limit, according to a map presented to the supervisors in January.
These businesses are under city jurisdiction and would not be affected unless Bellevue adopted a similar ordinance.
McDevitt and Supervisor Jack Willey voted in favor of the proposal. “We’re still not tying their hands,” Willey said. “I don’t see that this is a problem.”
When the Jackson County Prevention Coalition first proposed a similar ordinance in January, supervisors expressed skepticism.
Julie Furne of the Jackson County Prevention Coalition said that the county has high teen drinking rates and a higher density of alcohol outlets than most counties in Iowa. She said that limiting the number of places that sell booze is an “evidence-based strategy” for preventing underage drinking.
Steines questioned the connection between underage drinking and bars located within 500 feet of a school. Most of Bellevue’s downtown is within a few blocks of its elementary school.
“I don’t really see that we’ve had a problem prior to that, and yet we’re trying to fix one,” he said.
