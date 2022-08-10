The Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park is sponsoring a Veterans Day Memorial Paver Sale now through Aug. 31.
Here’s an opportunity to order, or receive information about, a choice of memorial pavers to be placed in the Memorial Wall for Veterans Day 2022 at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park, 116 E. Jefferson St. in Maquoketa.
The pavers honor Jackson County veterans.
Pavers range in size from 4 inches by 8 inches to 12 inches by 12 inches and cost between $50 and $160, depending on size and artwork choices.
If ordering, customers should include the veteran’s information such as name, rank, dates served, as well as any other information you may want added to the stone.
Form DD-214, which holds their service-related information, is available to family members of a deceased registered Jackson County veteran through the Recorders Office at the Jackson County Courthouse. You can also pick up a memorial paver order form and DD-214 information through the Jackson County Veterans Affairs Office.
To purchase a paver, call Steve Lucke at (563) 542-3448 to order by phone or set up an appointment. Online orders can be made at polarengraving.com. Scroll to donor websites and find Jackson County Veterans Memorial.
