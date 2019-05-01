Hundreds of young students witnessed a horrific multiple vehicle accident at Bellevue High School last Friday when several young prom goers were seriously injured.
One student was arrested for operating under the influence. One also died as a result of the crash.
It was all part of the Bellevue Fire Department’s “Operation Prom” event, in which student-actors from both Marquette and Bellevue High Schools simulated what happens at a scene of a fatal crash.
While the students were acting, the response of local emergency crews and the harsh lessons learned were quite real.
The production was all part of Bellevue’s Prom weekend, held to open young student’s eyes to the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as texting while driving.
Bellevue Fire Chief Kent Clasen, who coordinated the important event, said 40 percent of the calls local officials responded to last year were motor vehicle accidents involving personal injuries.
“Many of these accidents involved bad choices and some resulted in fatalities,” said Clasen. “Remember, one bad decision when operating a motor vehicle could truly be your last - or you may survive to live with the fact you were responsible for someone else’s death. What you are about to see is the result of three bad decisions that were made.
The first car in the fatal accident at Bellevue’s Operation Prom contained four high school students – a driver, a passenger in the front seat and two passengers in the back seat. The driver had been drinking.
The front seat passenger, a young lady, had been thrown through the windshield and was lying dead on the ground. The driver was injured slightly, and dazed, Rear seat passengers sustained serious injuries and were trapped in the vehicle.
The second car in the fatal accident contained three students. The driver had been talking on his cell phone at the time of the accident. One student from the second car had also been thrown from the vehicle and was severely injured. The other two students were trapped inside of the vehicle.
A third vehicle with one prom couple inside, in which the driver was talking on the cell phone to the driver of the second car, were the first on the scene of the accident and called. They also started CPR on one of the victims.
The Bellevue Police were the first to arrive on the scene, followed by the Bellevue Fire Department, the Bellevue Ambulance, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol.
Some students and teachers had tears in their eyes as Ben Hachmann of Hachmann Funeral Home finally pulled up in a white herst to take away the deceased.
“All of the fire and ambulance participants took time off from their jobs to be here at Operation Prom because they all care about the young adults in the area, and have witnessed far to many serious car accidents, some resulting in fatalities that could have been avoided and would love to never respond to another,” said Clasen.
“If we can help one student from making the wrong decision, we will have accomplished something.”
Several Bellevue area organizations, agencies and businesses contributed toward the Operation Prom program.
They included The Bellevue Fire Department, Bellevue Ambulance Service, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Dept., Medflight Air Ambulance, Springbrook Fire Dept., SADD, MADD, Student Councils from Bellevue and Marquette High Schools, Greg Sieverding, Max Reed, Mary Reed,and Hachmann Funeral Home.
Nugent Auto provided the cars which were cut up by the jaws of life to save the student actors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.