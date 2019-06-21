Last night was the opening night of the 32nd Annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo and it was all about the kids. Mighty Miss Designs was the Thursday night sponsor and they offered the first 300 kids through the gate free t-shirts. There was face painting, photo ops, free kids corral and Mutton Bustin'.
The crowds rolled in for a night of bucking broncs, barrel racing and bull riding. Adding some extra excitement to the event, the lights went out right before the last four bull riders of the evening. The rodeo officials rolled with the punches and got the crowd singing while they waited for the lights to come back on. They finished the bull riding event with the last four riders riding by the light of the Dodge Ram big screen.
It was a night to remember for sure. Tonight's event is "WJOD Night" and "Ag Night" Gates open at 5 pm, rain or shine.
