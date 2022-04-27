Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Unit #273 is marking its Centennial year this spring, as the organization was established 100 years ago.
To celebrate the milestone, members of the organization will host an open house at Bellevue Legion headquarters on Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. with various displays and activities to celebrate the last 100 years.
In addition, a special reception will take place at the Offshore Hotel on Thursday, April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. with the guests of honor being the National American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel. Also joining in will be Iowa Auxiliary Department President Doris Jackson and National Committee member Kelly Elliott.
