The new Jackson County Welcome Center is housed in the gift shop at Island City Harbor, a full-service marina and vacation rental spot at 305 South Ave. in Sabula.

Jackson County is the home to Iowa’s newest Welcome Center, and the public is invited to a grand opening Saturday, May 27 to celebrate.

