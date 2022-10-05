About 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season
The following counties in the easttrn paer of Iowa are included: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Payments will range from $150 to $315 per household based on household income and will be paid directly to the applicant’s utility company.
This additional benefit is related to special funding for the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no guarantee that a similar additional benefit will be available in future years.
The current season for Energy Assistance ended April 30.
Elderly and disabled individuals will be able to apply again Oct. 1, and everyone else Nov. 1.
For more information, contact the Iowa Department of Human Rights at (515) 242-5655.
