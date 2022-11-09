Days after a man was fatally shot in rural Jackson County, law enforcement remains tight-lipped about the details surrounding the incident.
Michael A. Berg, 60, a Maquoketa-area resident, died after being shot in the mid-torso, according to Rick Rahn, a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The shooting occurred at about 5:35 p.m. Nov. 2 at 12251 182nd Ave., Maquoketa. Three men there were involved in a verbal disagreement, and the incident turned physical, Rahn said.
At 5:35 p.m., law enforcement received a 911 call reporting a man had been shot and needed assistance at that location.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and Maquoketa police officers responded to the call and helped Jackson County Regional Health Center Ambulance transport the victim, later identified as Berg, to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Iowa DCI and sheriff’s deputies collected physical evidence and interviewed the two other men at the scene. Because it is an open investigation, Rahn said he would not comment on the names of those two men, the extent of their involvement in the shooting, why the men were at the 182nd Street property, who shot Berg, and whether foul play was suspected.
“All parties involved were cooperative and no persons were detained after the interview,” according to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting.
There is no public safety threat related to this shooting, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation will be reviewed by the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.
“My role will be to review the evidence and determine if charges are appropriate and if so what charge(s),” said county attorney Sara Davenport.
The case had not been turned over to her as of Nov. 4.
